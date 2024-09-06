Saba Community petition for Wilhelmina Park improvements presented to Saba’s Executive Council Redactie 06-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Dave Levenstone (l) handing over the petition to Saba’s Governor Jonathan Johnson

THE BOTTOM – Yesterday afternoon, a petition outlining proposals for the revitalization of Wilhelmina Park in The Bottom was presented to Island Governor Mr. Jonathan Johnson, with Commissioner of General Affairs Mr. Bruce Zagers, Island Secretary Mr. Bram Streppel, by politician and activist Dave Levenstone.

Key requests include erecting a prominent park sign, building a fountain, creating a memorial wall for former Saban sea captains, and trimming the park’s pine trees. The petition also calls for repairing damaged fencing, upgrading the gazebo to provide better shelter during events, and planting more greenery to enhance the park’s appeal.

Additionally, residents propose establishing a foundation to manage the park and ensuring that any future changes involve the entire community, rather than select groups. They also object to adding more playground equipment, citing underuse of existing facilities, though they support upgrades to current equipment.

Fruitful

Following the meeting, the petitioners headed by Levenstone described the discussion as “fruitful” and expressed optimism about future conversations regarding the park’s future. The petition also urged more town hall meetings on important community issues to encourage broader engagement.

