Transportation Concerns Grow Over Mutty’s Pride Schedule for December and January Harald Linkels 27-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The islands may be devoid of fresh produce and other key supplies for 3 weeks in a row. Photo: Archive BES-Reporter

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- The schedule for Mutty’s Pride during the second half of December and the first week of January has sparked significant concern among local businesses and restaurants on both St. Eustatius and Saba.

According to information obtained by the BES-Reporter, the last sailing for 2024 is set for December 17, with the next delivery not scheduled until January 7, 2025. This leaves a nearly three-week gap during which the islands would be without fresh produce and other essential goods unless the schedule is revised or an alternative solution is found.

The BES-Reporter understands that Statia’s Executive Council is aware of the issue and shares the private sector’s concerns. This situation highlights, once again, the vulnerability of the smaller BES islands when it comes to the transportation of critical supplies.

