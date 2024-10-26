Bonaire Construction of wheelchair ramp at floating pool in Bonaire to begin Redactie 26-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The road in front of the floating pool will be closed at certain moments. Illustration: PEB

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) has announced that work on a new wheelchair-accessible ramp at the floating pool in Parke Tului will commence soon.

This project is a significant step toward improving accessibility in public spaces. To support the construction, STINAPA has temporarily placed special blocks in the sea, resembling Lego, to act as barriers against seawater, ensuring no harm to the coral.

These blocks will be removed once the ramp is completed, which is expected before Christmas. The OLB advises that temporary road closures near Parke Tului may occur during the work, with efforts to minimize any inconvenience and keep the public informed.

