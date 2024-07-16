Bonaire Consultation on Caribbean Netherlands zip codes launched Redakshon 16-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE HAGUE – The government has initiated an online consultation for the implementation of a postal zip code system in the Caribbean Netherlands. Currently, there are no postal zip codes in Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius, leading to issues with mail delivery and limited access to online services. The proposal includes a range of zip codes from 0000AA to 0999ZZ and is open for public feedback until August 26.

The plan to introduce postal codes is based on an advisory report from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK). The system is intended to improve mail delivery and enable e-commerce. The zip codes will be recognizable for each island and flexible enough to accommodate future growth.

The proposal was developed in collaboration with the public entities of Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius, implementing organizations, businesses, FXDC, PostNL, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (EZ). Everyone is invited to participate and provide feedback via the online consultation on Overheid.nl, in Dutch, English, or Papiamentu.

