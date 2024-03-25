Advertisement
Consultation sessions by ZJCN
2024-03-25 - 1 minuten leestijd
You are most welcome at the consultation hours in order to share your first hand experiences with regards to medical referrals with ZJCN.
This invitation also applies for our Youth Care clients. To make sure you can participate, please register via the email address
klacht@zorgverzekeringskantoor.nl or you may visit the ZJCN office to register before April 2nd.
Reliable, fair and accessible: this we assure you!
