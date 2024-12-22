Bonaire Consumer Advocacy Group on Bonaire Highlights Shrinkflation in Empty Pastechi Redactie 22-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The air-filled pastechi denounced bij FTPKB. Photo: FTPKB

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneriano (FTPKB) has identified poorly filled pastechi as evidence that shrinkflation has made its way to Bonaire.

The consumer advocacy group recently received a complaint about a pastechi that was barely filled, despite costing $2.50. The consumer reported that the local delicacy was seemingly filled with air rather than the usual ingredients like meat, cheese, or tuna. FTPKB sees this as a clear example of shrinkflation, where product quantity or quality decreases while prices remain unchanged or even increase.

FTPKB is urging consumers to remain vigilant. “It’s essential to compare products, ask questions to sellers, and file complaints if the quality is subpar. By making conscious choices and reporting unfair practices, consumers can help foster more transparency and fairness in the market,” a spokesperson explained.

Reporting complaints

FTPKB encourages residents to report complaints through its website, allowing buyers to stay informed about such practices while enabling the organization to raise awareness and advocate for consumer rights on the island.

