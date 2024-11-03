Consumer Affairs Consumer Association Bonaire calls for fewer checkout errors at supermarkets Redactie 03-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Incorrect prices, missing tags, and unregistered discounts are a regular source of frustration for shoppers on the island. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The Foundation Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneiru (FTPKB) is urging supermarkets to improve pricing clarity to prevent confusion over product prices.

The consumer association states that residents on Bonaire increasingly encounter unclear and incorrect price indications in supermarkets, leading to frustration and anger among shoppers.

“Price discrepancies are often observed, with checkout prices frequently higher than those on the shelves. Additionally, some products lack clear price tags, and items are sometimes placed on shelves under incorrect price labels.”

To protect consumers, FTPKB advises customers to stay vigilant, verify price tags, and collect evidence in case of price discrepancies.

Enforcement

In serious cases, complaints can be filed with FTPKB, which collaborates with the Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement to address repeated violations by stores and take enforcement action if necessary.

