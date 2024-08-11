Geen categorie Consumer Foundation Bonaire concerned about significant increase in grocery prices Redactie 11-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneriano (FTPKB) is worried about what it describes as significant price increases in grocery shopping on the island. Between April and June 2024, substantial price hikes were recorded in essential product categories, according to the consumer organization’s so-called basic list.

In the meat and fish category, prices rose by 27% in May and 17% in June. For fruits and vegetables, there was a 15% increase in May, followed by a 5% decrease in June. Baby products increased by 6% in May and 3% in June.

“These increases especially impact vulnerable households and people with limited incomes. Although the average price on the total list seems relatively stable, with a slight rise from 4.29 in April to 4.30 in June, these figures mask the concerning trends in key product groups,” says FTPKB.

CBS data show that consumer goods and services were 2.5% more expensive on average in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a year earlier, a decrease from the 3.4% inflation rate in the first quarter.

Caution

FTPKB advises consumers on the island to carefully budget their expenses, compare prices for the best deals, buy in bulk to share costs, and choose local and seasonal products, which are often cheaper and fresher. The organization believes that the ongoing cost increases highlight the need for measures to protect purchasing power and keep essential goods affordable.

9