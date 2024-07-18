Consumer Foundation Presents Case for Mandatory Food Safety Certification on Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – The Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneriano (FTPKB) has submitted a motion to the Executive Council of Bonaire, advocating for mandatory food safety certification for local businesses due to concerns about the current voluntary standards.
Since the abolition of the mandatory inspection card in 2018, there has been a lack of consumer protection against food insecurity. FTPKB highlights the risks of the voluntary system, including increased food poisoning cases, potential harm to Bonaire’s tourism reputation, and economic losses from unsellable unsafe products.
FTPKB call for an investigation into the current HACCP status, the development of mandatory certification legislation, and the provision of support and incentives for businesses to ensure food safety and protect public health.
