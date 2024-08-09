Consumer Affairs Consumer organization Bonaire appreciates renewed collaboration with Bondigro Redactie 09-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Cheaper options are now clearly identified with an indicator from FTPKB. Photo: PTPKB

KRALENDIJK – Consumer store Tienda pa Konsumido Boneriano (FTPKB) has expressed satisfaction with the renewed collaboration with Bondigro, which was established after the supermarket’s acquisition by new owners.

“While Bondigro was previously hesitant to participate in price comparisons, open dialogue has led to a restored collaboration that benefits the consumers of Bonaire,” said FTPKB. According to the consumer organization, Bondigro is now consistently among the top three supermarkets offering the most affordable products from the basic basket.

FTPKB noted that the supermarket has taken the initiative to more clearly mark discounted items. Additionally, Bondigro has improved its product range and shopping experience, including offering more affordable house-brand products and upgrading its refrigeration section.

Collaboration

FTPKB expresses appreciation for the cooperation and improvements, and looks forward to continuing the positive collaboration.

10