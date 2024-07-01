Economy Consumer store Bonaire sees significant price fluctuations in basic products Redactie 01-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Fudashon Tienda di Konsumidó Boneiru (FTPKB) notes strong price fluctuations from month to month. In May, while beverage prices remained stable, other basic products like baby supplies, spreads, pet food, and flour/grains saw increases up to 9%. Significant price hikes were observed in vegetables, fruits, oils/margarines, and meat/fish, with rises up to 26%, while cleaning products, soups, and sugar saw decreases between 10% and 36%.

FTPKB attributes high prices of fresh products to factors such as import dependence, long and vulnerable supply lines, costs for refrigeration, scarcity, seasonal influences, and the small market size. Bonaire’s reliance on imported goods drives up prices due to transport and freight costs, and long supply lines are prone to delays and quality loss. Expensive cold storage and transport costs are passed on to consumers. Seasonal scarcity further affects prices, and the small market hinders bulk purchasing advantages.

To reduce prices, FTPKB suggests boosting local production, regional cooperation, improving logistics, using cheaper import routes, and government support through tax exemptions or subsidies. Investing in local agriculture, collective purchasing, and efficient supply chains can lower costs and increase the availability of affordable fresh products.