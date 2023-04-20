Contact center Bonaire Government officially opened

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday the official opening of the Contact Center of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) took place. The Contact Center is located at 28 Kaya Industria Pariba.

During the meeting, Coryse Barendregt, director of B&O, commissioner Hennyson Thielman, acting Island Governor Nolly Oleana and project leader John Soliano, among others, spoke about the work that preceded the opening of the centre.

“When we took office as Executive Council in 2019, there were many complaints about the services provided by the government. For example, a common complaint was that citizens go to different places to handle a case. We thought about a way to provide information in a better way. Since last year, people have been able to view many things online and fill out forms online. The idea arose to have a central location where all requests from citizens can be handled,” said Commissioner Thielman.

Service Center

The introduction of the first customer service center was also announced, which will soon be located in the former Craft School building in Playa Pariba.