Contract signed for construction of drag strip at Onima

KRALENDIJK – On Monday morning, during a short ceremony, the contract was signed for the construction of a drag strip at Onima.

The work will be carried out by Bonairean Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM). Martijn Zwiers from BWM gave some explanation about the details of what will be realized and spoke of a ‘nice project’.

Commissioner James Kroon (UPB) said in a short speech that some might ask questions about the moment of signing. “But the reality is that I have been committed to this for a long time. In practice, there are many obstacles to overcome. But thanks to a number of driving forces behind this plan, we have arrived at this point today.

Enthusiastic

Timotheo Silberie of Society and Care also expressed his enthusiasm. “A great development for those who love racing. There are now finally facilities for the practitioners of the sport”.