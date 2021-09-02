Contract Signed for maintaining grounds of Franklin Delano Roosevelt Airport













10 Shares

On the pictures: Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Claudia Toet and Carlos Lopes signing of the contract. Picture by: GIS, Michael Spanner.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius signed a two-year maintenance contract with C&C Services for maintaining the grounds of the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Airport.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis stated that the Public Entity of St. Eustatius has given different parties the opportunity to send in their offer for the maintenance of the airport. Offers were being evaluated and C&C Services has won the bid. The contract will end in June 2023.

Carlos Lopes thanked the Public Entity St. Eustatius for the opportunity provided to his team.

Also read