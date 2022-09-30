Controls on the water during the Regatta Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The 55th edition of the Regatta Bonaire will start on the 30th of September. The chain partners of the Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire (MMHB) are active again this year during the Regatta with regard to keeping Bonaire safe.

Customs, the Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar), the Coast Guard, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) and the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will monitor and check compliance with all laws and regulations that apply and are relevant to each chain partner. The services will support each other in performing these tasks. In addition, there is extra commitment from the various services for any emergency aid. Supervision and controls take place in the waters between Curaçao and Bonaire, around Bonaire and in the Kralendijk roadstead.

The Customs

Customs monitors cross-border goods traffic and checks whether the correct procedures are followed for import and export and that no prohibited goods are present.

The KMar

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is responsible for border security on Bonaire. In doing so, the KMar checks the entry conditions of persons and the KMar contributes to the fight against cross-border crime.

The Coast Guard

The Coast Guard will carry out checks on the validity of ship documents such as registration cards and sailing permits. These ship documents must be valid for the area of ​​Bonaire. In addition, the Coast Guard checks the number of people on board a vessel in accordance with the inspection card and maintains public order and safety.

The KPCN

The KPCN is responsible for maintaining public order and providing assistance to those who need it.

The Public Entity Bonaire

The OLB supervises the correct use of buoys and berths for vessels. This involves checking for anchors and removing unauthorized mooring buoys. During the Regatta it is allowed to moor at the north pier for customs

clearance, but boats are not allowed to stay there. Due to the crowds, boat owners are strongly advised to arrange a berth before traveling to Bonaire.

The MMHB asks everyone to go on the water well prepared and to contact the relevant service if they have any questions.