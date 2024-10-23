Convicted killer of Saba medical student extradited to Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – On April 15, 2015, 24-year-old medical student Kavya Guda was killed on Saba. For this crime, Senad C. was sentenced to 11 years in prison after an appeal in 2021, and the verdict became final in December 2022.
Since Senad C. had initially been acquitted of the crime, he remained free during the legal proceedings. After the final ruling, the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office made efforts to locate him for extradition. Through this investigation, Senad C. was found in the United States.
At the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, C. was arrested in the U.S. and handed over to the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office. On Friday, October 18, C. was successfully transferred from the U.S. and incarcerated at the JICN in Bonaire.
Serving the Sentence
C. will spend the coming years in Bonaire, serving his 11-year sentence for this horrific crime.
More News
-
Saba
Convicted killer of Saba medical student extradited to Bonaire
-
The Netherlands
Princess Beatrix visits Sint Maarten and Saba
-
St. Eustatius
Statia explores floating water treatment solution for a sustainable future
-
Bonaire
Acting kingdom representative receives inspection report on Waste Plant Bonaire
-
News
Bonaire council members express concerns about crocodile in mangrove area
-
Bonaire
Inspection report: situation Selibon worrying, complex and urgent
-
St. Eustatius
Golden Rock Resort partners with WOW! To raise awareness on St. Eustatius
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten
More News
-
Saba
Convicted killer of Saba medical student extradited to Bonaire
-
The Netherlands
Princess Beatrix visits Sint Maarten and Saba
-
St. Eustatius
Statia explores floating water treatment solution for a sustainable future
-
Bonaire
Acting kingdom representative receives inspection report on Waste Plant Bonaire
-
News
Bonaire council members express concerns about crocodile in mangrove area
-
Bonaire
Inspection report: situation Selibon worrying, complex and urgent
-
St. Eustatius
Golden Rock Resort partners with WOW! To raise awareness on St. Eustatius
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten