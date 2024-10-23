Saba Convicted killer of Saba medical student extradited to Bonaire Redactie 23-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On April 15, 2015, 24-year-old medical student Kavya Guda was killed on Saba. For this crime, Senad C. was sentenced to 11 years in prison after an appeal in 2021, and the verdict became final in December 2022.

Since Senad C. had initially been acquitted of the crime, he remained free during the legal proceedings. After the final ruling, the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office made efforts to locate him for extradition. Through this investigation, Senad C. was found in the United States.

At the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, C. was arrested in the U.S. and handed over to the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office. On Friday, October 18, C. was successfully transferred from the U.S. and incarcerated at the JICN in Bonaire.

Serving the Sentence

C. will spend the coming years in Bonaire, serving his 11-year sentence for this horrific crime.

