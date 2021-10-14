Cooking Classes held on St. Eustatius

- 2Shares
ORANJESTAD- The Directorate of Social Domain HAS hosted a cooking and food tasting event with recipes from the nutritional cookbook.
The idea behind the Nutritional cookbook is to encourage healthy eating habits and lifestyle. Participants were shown, among others, how popular Caribbean dishes like salt fish balls, red pea salted beef soup, pigeon peas and macaroni pie are made.
Positive
Participants were very positive about the cooking and food tasting event. Those who missed the session expressed hope Nutritional the event would be repeated.
