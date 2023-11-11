11 november 2023 09:30 am

Cooking competition at Gwendoline van Putten School Statia

A view of preparations for the Cooking Competition. Photo: Statia Government

KRALENDIJK- The “From Boys to Gentlemen” foundation, in collaboration with the Public Health Department, has hosted a cooking competition at the Gwendolyn van Putten school’s kitchen. 

Jury members Carlos Antonio Martiens, a seasoned chef from Sint Maarten, alongside Jaïr Hooker and Charles Lindo from Statia, presided over the event, which was organised by Shanna Mercera-Gibbs. 

The competition saw fierce culinary battles among three dynamic teams: Red Shots, Young Boyz, and the Black Panthers. Each team brought their best efforts, expertly chopping and cooking with a variety of fresh produce. In a close race, the Young Boyz triumphed, scoring an impressive 206 points. The Black Panthers followed closely with 201 points, and the Red Shots were not far behind, earning 194 points.

