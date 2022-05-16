Copa Airlines returns to St. Maarten and Barbados in June 

TOCUMEN, PANAMA- Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, S.A and a member of the Star Alliance global airline network, has announced that starting in June, 2022 it will fly again from the Hub of the Americas®, located at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama , to two of the most sought after destinations in the Caribbean: St. Maarten and Barbados.

Both destinations will be incorporated into the growing network of the Hub of the Americas® with two weekly frequencies, which will take travellers to discover or rediscover some of the wonderful places that the Antilles have.

Wednesday and Friday

The Copa Airlines route to St. Maarten will be reactivated on Wednesday, June 1, with flights to and from this island every Wednesday and Friday. The air connection with Barbados will be enabled from Wednesday June 15 and there will also be two weekly flights to this destination: on Wednesdays and Saturdays.