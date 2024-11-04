Aviation & Travel Corendon Dutch Airlines touches down in Bonaire for the first time Redactie 04-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the delegation receiving the new flight on Sunday evening. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, November 3, Corendon Dutch Airlines began scheduled flights between Amsterdam and Kralendijk with a “triangle flight” route. Twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, Bonaire is serviced via Curaçao. These flights, operated in partnership with World2Fly, use an Airbus A350 from the Spanish carrier.

According to Corendon’s spokesperson for the islands, the airline aims to offer direct flights from Amsterdam to Kralendijk within one to two years, eliminating the Curaçao stop. Corendon’s ambition is to bring around 18,000 passengers to Bonaire annually.

Corendon also plans to offer “seats only” in addition to hotel package flights, positioning itself to compete with KLM and TUI, who already offer this option.

Logical Step

Corendon CEO Gunay Uslu explained that Bonaire flights came about partly in response to requests from the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA). “Corendon has long known Bonaire as a holiday destination, thanks to its tour operations, so these flights were a logical step,” stated Uslu on Sunday in Bonaire.

0