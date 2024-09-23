Bonaire Corendon important sponsor of Bonaire Regatta 2024 Redactie 23-09-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Travel organization Corendon will make a significant contribution to the Bonaire Regatta this year as a platinum sponsor.

The Bonaire Regatta 2024 will take place from October 6 to 12. The week-long event promises yet another sailing spectacle, lively cultural festivities, plenty of music and delicious food, and of course, fun for the whole family.

Corendon is sponsoring the event as a ‘Platinum Sponsor’ and is offering special packages on its website, with a choice of the island’s best hotels.

“At Corendon, we are proud to be involved as a sponsor of the Bonaire Regatta this year, an event that perfectly showcases the sporting and cultural richness of the island. Bonaire is an important destination for us, and by supporting this iconic event, we aim to provide international travelers with a unique experience while also strengthening our bond with the local community. Through this sponsorship, we hope to better reach the local market and show our appreciation for the island and its residents,” said Dick Gussen, Director of Brand, Media & Partnerships at Corendon.

The event attracts sailors and sports enthusiasts from all over the world, all eager to compete in the clear waters around Klein Bonaire.

The Bonaire Regatta was first organized in 1967 and has since grown into the island’s largest event.

According to Corendon, Bonaire is an important destination for the tour operator. For this reason, Corendon Dutch Airlines will begin operating two weekly flights from Amsterdam to Bonaire. The first flight between Amsterdam and the Flamingo Airport is scheduled for November 3.

