Cost.U.Less will close its doors in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- Cost.U.Less in a press release on Tuesday announced that they will be closing their store in Curacao effective February 28, 2023.

“Unfortunately, the operation of our Curacao store has become no longer economically viable, which resulted in our decision to close the store in the first quarter of this year. These types of decisions are extremely difficult for us as they impact our team members who have worked hard to serve our customers for many years,” said Kevin Proctor, President of Cost.U.Less.

Commitment

Proctor also thanked team members for their commitment and dedication to the business and customers for their support over the years.