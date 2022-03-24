Council lady Coffie questions mess in front of Playa Stadium

Daisy Coffie questions the mess in front of the stadium in Kralendijk. Photo: NOS-TV

KRALENDIJK Island Councilor Daisy Coffie (independent) questions the large amount of rubbish parked in the parking lot of Playa’s stadium.

That is what the politician says in an interview with colleagues from NOS-TV. “For years I have seen the stadium in front of the stadium increasingly turning into a storage place for containers and other rubbish. A boat has even been stored for a while”.

Coffie calls on the BC to take enforcement action. She also complains about the fact that the Island Council is not informed about the state of affairs, such as the situation at the Stadium. “It is said that sport on the island is important, but I think we can no longer treat our sports grounds like this and this is a good example.”

No answer

According to Coffie, questions have already been asked in the Island Council about government policy when it comes to storing containers and other matters at the stadium, but the island parliament also does not receive an answer from the authorities.