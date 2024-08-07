Bonaire Council lady Hellburg-Makaai (PDB): No cuts to Bonaire Tourism Corporation budget Redactie 07-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Councilor Hellburg-Makaai (PDB) stated in a press release on Tuesday that she shares Commissioner Abraham’s opinion that the Executive Council has not cut the budget of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB).

“Since 2022, TCB has received an annual subsidy of 2 million dollars. Anyone can verify this in the annual accounts from 2021 to 2023. It is therefore untrue to say that the TCB budget has been cut,” said the MPB politician.

Hellburg-Makaai also noted that neither the Executive Council nor Commissioner Abraham of Economy and Tourism could make such cuts. “The budget is determined by the Island Council, not by the Executive Council.” The councilor finds it strange that the opposition party MPB continues to accuse the current governing coalition of this, as they themselves have also approved the subsidy amount for the tourism bureau.

“Every year, the MPB has voted in favor of the 2 million subsidies. The 2024 budget includes the same 2 million dollars, unanimously approved by the Island Council, including the MPB,” said Hellburg-Makaai.

Increase

Alongside her criticism of the opposition, Hellburg-Makaai did acknowledge that the budget may no longer be sufficient. “We know that the amount of 2 million is likely no longer adequate. We need to consider increasing this amount. The Executive Council is willing to evaluate and increase the budget if TCB presents a plan that benefits the tourism sector.”

