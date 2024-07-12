Education Council Member Saskia Matthew: ‘Sacred Heart School Situation Requires Immediate Attention’ Reporter 12-07-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

Matthew feels the Executive Council is promising a lot, but not always providing the necessary follow-up. Photo: Saskia Matthew

THE BOTTOM- Member of the Saba Island Council for the Party for Progress, Equality and Progress (PEP), Saskia Matthew in a press release on Friday is sounding the alarm bell on the educational conditions at Sacred Heart School. Matthew expresses fear that the Executive Council and especially the Commissioner of Education is taking a laid-back approach towards a situation needing urgent attention.

Matthews refers to the investigation which the Education Inspectorate conducted a quality investigation at Sacred Heart School in response to reports of financial concerns, safety issues, and questions about the quality of education. The investigation aimed to determine whether the school meets the legal requirements for quality, financial management, and safety.

The investigation concluded that the educational quality at Sacred Heart School is inadequate. Adding to the concern, allegations of racism within the school surfaced in an anonymous letter to the press on July 1st.

Matthew said that in the Island Council Meeting of Thursday July 11, where she was absent due to being ill, Councilman Rolando Wilson in the Island Council meeting of Thursday, July 11th, raised these critical issues. While Matthew says she commends Wilson for his efforts in representing the people’s interests, she felt deeply disappointed with the response from the Commissioner of Education regarding both the status of education and the allegations of racism at Sacred Heart School.

According to Matthew, the Commissioner stated that the inspectorate report was out, but that he was not in possession of the report and not familiar with the report’s findings. Matthew said that, with some effort, she was able to locate the report in question online and see the findings. “To me it is very concerning that the Commissioner of Education claims not to have seen such a critical report, nor is he aware of the many important findings”.

Inadequate

The PEP Councillor continues to say that on April 4th, the Executive Council announced plans to engage with the Ministry of OCW and the Inspectorate to discuss improving education quality on Saba and preventing further decline. The Executive Council also committed to seeking the ministry’s guidance in addressing these issues. Matthew said that this situation highlights a recurring issue of inadequate follow-up from the Executive Council, often characterized by a promise to “look into” matters without any meaningful action.

“As a representative of the people, I urge the Commissioner of Education to take immediate and decisive action. The well-being and future of our children depend on the quality of education they receive, and it is imperative that the issues at Sacred Heart School are addressed without delay”, concludes Matthew.

