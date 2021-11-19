Council Members Domacassé and Ellis learn ins and outs of Public Speaking

- 16Shares
KRALENDIJK- Members of the Island Council for the MPB, Edison Ellis and Edwin Domacassé, both recently assisted a training in Public Speaking.
Jefferson Rosalia’s company ‘Eagle Eye Media’ provided the training. Both participants were very enthusiastic about the training followed. Whether the content of the contributions of both councilmen will now be much stronger remains to be seen, but in any case they now know the basic principles of speaking in Public.
Compared to other parties on Bonaire, the MPB pays relatively much attention to education and training of party employees.
