Politics Councilman Cyrill Vrolijk pleased with the determination of commissioner Clark Abraham

KRALENDIJK – Island Council member Cyrill Vrolijk, part of the coalition supporting the Executive Council, expresses satisfaction with the determination demonstrated by Commissioner of Finance Clark Abraham.

Vrolijk points out that the ousted coalition of UPB and MPB repeatedly exceeded the budget of the Public Entity without coverage. According to Vrolijk, this amounted to $6 million in 2022 and $3 million in 2023.

“I am still satisfied that I sent that Executive Council home. I am also pleased that Commissioner Abraham is doing his best to clean up the mess,” said Vrolijk.

Under Fire

Commissioner Abraham has been under fire since last week due to the departure of several high-ranking civil servants from the finance department in recent months. The opposition party MPB and its affiliated media attribute this directly to Abraham.

