St. Eustatius
Court of Audit submits progress meter audit to Executive Council Statia
14-11-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- On Wednesday, the Court of Audit of St. Eustatius officially submitted the Progress Meter Audit for 2021-2022 to the Executive Council of St. Eustatius.
Representing the Court of Audit were members Gerald Berkel, Keith De Jong and Lay Hing de Kort.
On behalf of the Executive Council Island Governor Francis, Island Secretary Dijkshoor, Commissioner Leerdam and Commissioner Merkman were present at the meeting.
