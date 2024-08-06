Saba Cove Bay Saba reopens after upgrade Redactie 06-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The beach looks much nicer after the recent improvements. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – Cove Bay Beach and its facilities are now officially open again to the public, following extensive repairs and enhancements to both the beach area and the building.

The construction work included the installation of structures designed to retain the newly added white sand on the beach, as well as systems to redirect rainwater around the beach area and into the bay. Additionally, new steps and an extended ramp have been constructed to facilitate easier access to the water.

Significant renovations have also been made to the building at Cove Bay Beach, including the replacement of the concrete roof. Although the kitchen and bathrooms are still under renovation, all other major construction work has been completed.

According to the Government of Saba, in the coming weeks, final touches will be made to further enhance the facility, including the installation of railings on the walls and along the steps, as well as other improvements to the building.

