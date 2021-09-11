Kralendijk – Since this week, residents with Covid-related complaints can pass through the Covid Drive Thru test street more hours per day.
The extension of the opening hours is intended as an extra service to the people who have to be tested. With times being adjusted, more people can be tested as needed.
The free lines 0800 0800 and 0800 0900 have recently changed times. The numbers are available Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 17:00 and on Saturday and Sunday from 08:00 to 12:00. This weekend the call centers will be open longer, on Saturday 11 September and Sunday 12 September from 08:00 to 17:00. At 0800 0800 citizens with complaints can make an appointment for the corona test and ask questions about COVID-19, quarantine, isolation, basic rules.
Isolate
Government also calls on those with syptoms, however mild, to isolate until they have taken a test to ensure that they are not infected with the virus. This is also important to prevent the further spread of the virus.
Also read:
- Covid Drive-thru Now Open More hours per day on Bonaire
- New swimming instructors being trained for St. Eustatius and Saba
- Statia launches Vocational Training Program for Youngsters
- Web Drink Water Plant Construction Update
- Active cases Bonaire continue to grow
- Also want to be a foster parent?
- Island Governor Rijna visits Galileo Reference Centre
- Airport Security Meeting Concluded in St. Eustatius
- New P-Direkt building officially opened
- The Dutch Caribbean represents at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2021
- New studies aid understanding of Hurricane Impact on Statia
- Bonaire now has over 100 active Covid-cases
- Debate with parents about corona vaccine temporarily postponed
- Statia Government: ‘Salary budget Commissioners was not Exceeded’
- 22 New Positive Cases of Covid-19 Bonaire