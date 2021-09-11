Covid Drive-thru Now Open More hours per day on Bonaire















The test street will now be open during more hours per day. Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk – Since this week, residents with Covid-related complaints can pass through the Covid Drive Thru test street more hours per day.

The extension of the opening hours is intended as an extra service to the people who have to be tested. With times being adjusted, more people can be tested as needed.

The free lines 0800 0800 and 0800 0900 have recently changed times. The numbers are available Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 17:00 and on Saturday and Sunday from 08:00 to 12:00. This weekend the call centers will be open longer, on Saturday 11 September and Sunday 12 September from 08:00 to 17:00. At 0800 0800 citizens with complaints can make an appointment for the corona test and ask questions about COVID-19, quarantine, isolation, basic rules.

Isolate

Government also calls on those with syptoms, however mild, to isolate until they have taken a test to ensure that they are not infected with the virus. This is also important to prevent the further spread of the virus.