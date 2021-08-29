Covid-numbers show downward trend in Bonaire













Kralendijk- While Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra on Thursday noted that the last few weeks had shown an increase in weekly Covid-figures, over the last few days there seems a downward trend.

This is both true for daily new infections which hover around 1 per day, as for the total number of cases, which has decreased with two again on Sunday, for a total of 17 cases.

Currently there is no one hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms at the hospital. Bonaire has taken several addional measures of the past week. The travel bubble with Curaçao and Aruba was suspended, meaning that travelers coming from those two island are no longer exempt from taking a PCR test. Additionally, travelers arriving from the US should undergo an extra test on the fifth day after their arrival in Bonaire. The latter is caused by the fact that the US is now once again consider to be a ‘very high risk’ territory.