CPB recommends further investigation into benefits and potential environmental damage of new harbour Bonaire

The harbour in Kralendijk is currently relatively busy with much freight ships, but also cruise boats. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The Central Planning Bureau (CPB) in The Netherlands has conducted a second opinion on the Socioeconomic Cost-Benefit Analysis (MKBA) for the expansion of Bonaire’s harbor, as requested by the Public Entity Bonaire.

The CPB expresses concerns about the assessment that societal benefits outweigh the costs, particularly regarding the valuation of natural damage and the distribution of the benefits of transportation costs among stakeholders. The CPB recommends a more detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and explicit attention to uncertainties in decision-making. The potential overestimations and overlooked recommendations for broad prosperity perspectives highlight areas for improvement in the MKBA.

Further investigation

Minister Christianne van der Wal-Zeggelink of Nature and Nitrogen agrees with the conclusions drawn by the CPB. Therefore, she believes that further research should be conducted on several points.

The minister promises to engage with the executive council of Bonaire on this matter.