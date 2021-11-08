- 17Shares
THE BOTTOM- Last week Thursday and Friday, the EBT (Crises Management Team) on Saba received training on Team Resource Management by trainer Erie Braakhekke.
Ms. Braakhekke is the Team Leader of the National Operations Team Corona in the Netherlands and has been dean of the Crisis Management Academy of the Institute for Physical Safety.
During the two days, the crisis team learned how to work together more effectively, the human processes within a team, how to recognize them, and how to improve interaction within the crisis team.
Teamwork
Participants also learned how Effective teamwork is essential in high-pressure environments such as crises. The training is part of a more extensive Education, Training, Exercise program the EBT follows each year to ensure the team is fully prepared for a crisis which may hit the island.
Also read:
- Crises Management Team Saba follows Team Resource Management Training
- Childcare workers from Saba travel to the Netherlands for Kindernet Exchange Program
- Van Putten (PLP) want Urgent Meeting on Ferry Issue
- Mangrove Maniacs working to Save Unique Nature on Bonaire
- Submit your application for child benefit | Advertisement
- Building permit for Sunset Beach Resort seems question of time
- Bonaire’s government and WEB talk to Antriol residents about unpleasant sewage smell
- Passengers in the Dutch Caribbean are being fooled about reasons for high airfares
- Kids Cleanup action removes lots of garbage from Bonaire’s coast
- United Airlines returns to Bonaire
- Bonaire registers 20th Covid-fatality
- Corona infections Bonaire now mainly in age group 20-60
- OLB and Chogogo make clear agreements
- First Caribbean cultured sea urchins are great news for coral reef restoration
- Find the latest RCN vacancies on our Facebook page