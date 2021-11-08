Crises Management Team Saba follows Team Resource Management Training













17 Shares

Participants to last week’s training. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM- Last week Thursday and Friday, the EBT (Crises Management Team) on Saba received training on Team Resource Management by trainer Erie Braakhekke.

Ms. Braakhekke is the Team Leader of the National Operations Team Corona in the Netherlands and has been dean of the Crisis Management Academy of the Institute for Physical Safety.

During the two days, the crisis team learned how to work together more effectively, the human processes within a team, how to recognize them, and how to improve interaction within the crisis team.

Teamwork

Participants also learned how Effective teamwork is essential in high-pressure environments such as crises. The training is part of a more extensive Education, Training, Exercise program the EBT follows each year to ensure the team is fully prepared for a crisis which may hit the island.