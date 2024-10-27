Nature Crocodile Bonaire Caught After Week-long Hunt Hans Hofstra 27-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

It is still uncertain what exactly will happen to the reptile, now that it has been caught. Photo: Fittipaldi Pietersz

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday evening Stinapa staff managed to catch the crocodile that had been repeatedly spotted in the Sorobon mangrove area since early October. First sighted on October 8 and seen four more times, the crocodile’s presence had stirred a mix of concern and curiosity among residents and conservationists.

Much remains unclear, despite the capture. On Saturday, the crocodile’s species was still unidentified, leaving experts uncertain whether it is an American or Orinoco crocodile. However, the animal is estimated to be slightly over two meters long. It has been taken to an undisclosed location, likely within the Washington Slagbaai National Park, to protect it from potential harm from alarmed onlookers.

Looking for a New Habitat

The animal’s future is uncertain. Bonaire lacks a zoo, and returning the crocodile to Venezuela, its probable origin, may be impossible due to strained relations between the countries. Keeping it on Bonaire poses challenges in terms of safety and high upkeep costs, which sources estimate to be thousands of dollars daily.

Nearby zoos could be an alternative. Curaçao Zoo & Botanical Garden, which has experience handling crocodiles and caimans, could be a viable option, though it’s unknown whether they’ve been approached. Moving the animal to Aruba appears to be ruled out due to inadequate facilities.

Stinapa interim director Sjon van Essen commented on Saturday night that his team was still handling the situation and couldn’t provide additional information. More details are expected to be available on Sunday.

