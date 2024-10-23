Bonaire Crocodile repeatedly spotted by Stinapa on Bonaire Redactie 23-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Two weeks after the first sighting, Bonaire is still captivated by the search for a crocodile. Sjon van Essen, interim director of the nature organization Stinapa, speaks confidently about his team’s efforts to capture the reptile. “We have seen the animal multiple times. Our crew is determined. We are going to catch it,” says Van Essen.

“We have observed the animal several times now, and there has also been a genuine attempt to capture it. Unfortunately, this has not been successful yet,” Van Essen explains. “We are still searching in the mornings and evenings when the crocodile is most active. When it is spotted, a larger team is dispatched to that location.”

The crocodile, spotted in a designated area, has caused a stir among local business owners and tourists. Although some business owners have complained about the impact on their operations, Van Essen emphasizes the need for safety for both people and the animal. “We have carefully cordoned off the area, and people can resume their activities,” he explains.

Businesses at Sorobon have restarted their activities. Signs have been placed on the beach, and it is clear that, after being closed for several days, businesses are open again. Water sports enthusiasts are back on their surfboards or swimming in the blue waters. Restaurants have also reopened. At Sorobon, an area has been marked off where swimming is prohibited on the west side of the line.

Search Continues

Suggestions have been made to shoot the animal, but Van Essen firmly rejects this. “We are following strict guidelines. Moreover, if it is a rare Orinoco crocodile, we do not want to take any risks given the international implications.” The search continues with Stinapa crew members scouring the area in the evenings using powerful lights. “It is a matter of patience and perseverance,” adds Van Essen. Despite the challenges, Stinapa remains optimistic about a successful capture. “It takes time, but we are determined to do it safely and responsibly.”

