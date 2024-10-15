Bonaire Crocodile sighted on Bonaire on Monday, but not caught Redactie 15-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Commercial activities are permitted again in the area, but government appeals to residents and visitors to exert caution. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – During a press conference on Monday morning, it was announced that the crocodile, which has been a subject of concern on Bonaire in recent days, has been spotted twice by the nature organization STINAPA.

The most recent sighting occurred on Monday morning, just before the press conference held by the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB). However, the exact location of the sighting is being kept secret to ensure the animal’s safety.

Governor John Soliano urged island residents not to search for the animal on their own. “Well-intentioned or not, we strongly appeal to residents not to do this and to leave it to the STINAPA experts.”

Soliano also announced that the restaurants at Sorobon were allowed to reopen to the public from noon on Monday. Visitors can now enjoy the beachside establishments again, but warnings remain in effect for swimmers and windsurfers. It is emphasized that entering the water is at one’s own risk.

Local fishermen are allowed to use access roads to fish, but the mangrove area remains temporarily closed to the public. It is an area normally not accessible to the public. Windsurfing and kayaking are allowed in the green and blue zones on the map.

According to Soliano and STINAPA director Sjon van Essen, the situation concerning the animal is being continuously assessed. Based on expert consultation, the animal is suspected to be an American saltwater crocodile, which is known to not be overly aggressive and primarily feeds on fish and birds that end up in the water.

Efforts

In the coming days, attempts will continue to capture the crocodile and relocate it to a safe, undisclosed location. Afterward, the next steps regarding the animal’s future will be evaluated.

0