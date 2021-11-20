Cruyff Court gets roof on St. Eustatius













ORANJESTAD- The Cruyff Court on St. Eustatius will soon be covered by a roof, shielding sporters from the hot sun. According to the Government of Statia, The Cruyff Court is of much value to sports on the island. The Court facilitates schools, associations and all Statians to be active and to socialize.

After the installation of the roof, schools will be given the opportunity to have pupils practice sports out of the direct sun. Upgrading The Cruyff Courts on all three islands get a considerable upgrading under a renovation program of the Foundation. On Saba, for instance, lightning was installed, so that the Court can also be used in the evening hours.