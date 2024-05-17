Government Cuba Compagnie removes garbage bins after losing lawsuit Redactie 17-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The removal of the concrete planter in progress. Photo: OLB

KRALENDIJK – On February 2, 2024, the court of first instance in Bonaire ruled in the dispute between the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) and Bonaire Bayside N.V, operating under the name Cuba Compagnie.

The judge ruled in favor of the Public Entity regarding the concrete planter that Cuba Compagnie had placed on Wilhelmina Square, without having the permit to do so.

On May 15, 2024, Cuba Compagnie complied with this verdict. In consultation, the parties decided that Cuba Compagnie would remove the concrete bin themselves. By doing so, Cuba Compagnie rectified the violation and complied with laws and regulations.

Supervision & enforcement The Directorate of Supervision and Enforcement is responsible, among other things, for overseeing compliance with laws and regulations in accordance with the Spatial Development Plan for Bonaire (ROB). If you have any uncertainties regarding permits and/or construction activities, please contact the Directorate of Space and Development of the OLB.