CUBE Business Expo in St. Kitts offers networking opportunities for local businesses in St. Eustatius and Saba

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM – The CUBE, a business event aimed at enhancing networking opportunities within the region will offer networking opportunities to the business communities of the two smallest BES-island.

The event is scheduled for August 18th, 2023, in St. Kitts and aims to provide a platform for regional businesses to connect and thrive.

The event will offer registered exhibitors access to a network of businesses from neighbouring islands, including Statia, Saba, St. Maarten, Nevis, and St. Kitts. It presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporations to come together, fostering an exchange of ideas that may lead to new alliances and business connections.

Part of the event is an Expo, where consumers can participate for free. Attendees will have the chance to explore a variety of products and services from neighbouring islands and at the same time identify business opportunities.

Registration

Interested parties can register as an exhibitor by sending an email to thecube@duobrandits.com for further details and to secure their spot at the event. A small registration fee for businesses is applicable, and each island is allocated ten spots in the Expo.

Governments of St. Eustatius and Saba are actively promoting participation, together with the Makana Ferry.