Culture Department Government of Bonaire puts local artists in the spotlight

KRALENDIJK – Last week, during an activity called ‘Spòtlait’, two local artists were put in the spotlight as a token of recognition for their work.

They are Salomon Anthony, better known as Zales from Foyan Boys and Sigmar Janga, known as Sisi from Grupo Eso. At the activity with presentations by Foyan Boys and Grupo Eso, the Head of the Department of Education and Welfare, Timoteo Silberie and the Head of the SKAL, Papito Thomas, presented placards of recognition to both artists.

Last year, the SKAL launched the project ‘Spòtlait’ with the focus on giving recognition to our own people. SKAL conducts research for this and then chooses two people who are active in the entertainment industry.

Bigger

SKAL says it will make every effort to ensure that this project is tackled even bigger next year. The Government and the Department of Culture, Art and Literature congratulate Zales Anthony and Sisi Janga on their recognition.