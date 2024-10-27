St. Eustatius
Curaçao assists St. Eustatius with development of tsunami plan
27-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- The Curaçao Ministry of General Affairs’ Disaster Management Section is assisting St. Eustatius with the development of a tsunami plan.
Crisis Manager Andre Bennett and Graciela Statia spent three weeks collaborating with local stakeholders and conducted a fact-finding mission to St. Kitts.
On Wednesday, 23 October 2024, the Executive Council approved the first phase of the tsunami plan and gave permission to start phase two.
Statia Government has thanked the Curaçao government and expressed the desire to keep working together on the project.
