Curaçao International Airport receives ACI recognition ‘The Voice of the Customer’

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao International Airport receives the prestigious recognition ‘The Voice of the Customer’ for the second year in a row. This is an initiative of the Airports Council International (ACI) and is awarded to the airport that scores the highest on customer satisfaction.
Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) is not only about listening to customer feedback, but also using this valuable information to improve the experience. Managing Director Norman Gómez says winning the award sees it as yet another moment of success for the island as a whole and wants to continue to work on growing the airport so that it becomes the number one airport in the region.
