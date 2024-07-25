Geen categorie Customs CN controls are paying off Redactie 25-07-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

In recent months, Customs has carried out several controls intercepting protected animals or plants listed by the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES). CITES is the treaty that regulates and, if necessary, bans international trade in endangered species of animals and plants.

Melanosuchus Niger crocodile skull

On Wednesday, the 3rd of April, a check was carried out on incoming packages via FXDC. The handheld backscatter was used for this. This is a device that accurately detects contraband hidden in closed spaces and in the interlayer of various materials.

During the inspection, a crocodile skull was found. After expert assessment, it was determined that it was a skull of a Melanosuchus Niger crocodile that appears on the CITES list. The recipient of the package did not have the necessary CITES certificates. The skull was seized for further examination.

Strombus Gigas/Conch

During a joint action with chain partners on Sunday, the 23rd of June, a check was carried out on a vehicle on the Kaminda di Lac. During this inspection it was found that the trunk of the vehicle was filled with sea snails (Strombus Gigas/Conch) meat. The driver stated that he and another man had arrived from Aves with conch meat and that the aforementioned man was not yet on site at that time. The driver was not in possession of the necessary customs declarations and CITES certificates. The driver was informed that he was in violation of the legislation and the CITES treaty. The conch meat was seized and destroyed later in the day. When the conch meat was weighed, it came to a gross weight of 1004 KG.

Animals/plants CITES

The CITES agreement contains rules to protect approximately 5,800 animal species and 30,000 plant species. It is an international agreement in which the European Union (EU) and 184 other countries participate. Which animals and plants are protected and under what conditions they may be traded are laid down in CITES. CITES includes living and dead animals or plants and their (derived) products. The rules therefore also apply to, for example, the empty conch shell, but also dead corals. Medicines and nutritional supplements may also contain products that fall under the CITES regulation.

“Therefore, consult laws and regulations if you intend to sell or purchase an animal or plant and do not purchase if the seller cannot provide the required documents. This way you do not unintentionally become involved in the illegal trade in animals and plants” is the advice of the Customs office.

More information about the trade in protected animals and plants and applying for CITES documents can be found on the website of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, www.rvo.nl/onderwerpen/cites.

