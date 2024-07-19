Government Customs department and Belastingdienst CN executed joint visit to BES-islands Redakshon 19-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: RCN

For the first time in the history of Douane Caribbean Netherlands, the management of Customs and the Tax Office visited two of the three islands together. The joint working visit was aimed at gaining insight into the challenges and working context of Customs Caribisch Nederland.

From the 30th of June to the 5th of July, Arno Kooij (Enforcement Policy Director), Mechteld Fletcher (Finance and Audit Director), Nichalin Martina (General Director Private Individuals at the Belastingdienst) and Claudia Toet (Director of Belastindienst en DouaneCaribisch Nederland ) visited two Caribbean Netherlands (CN) islands – Bonaire and St. Eustatius. Unfortunately, Saba could not be visited due to Hurricane Beryl.

During their visit, they spoke with Island Governors and chain partners such as the Koninklijke Marechaussee (Royal Netherlands Marechaussee) and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force. Among other things, they discussed increased transport and goods flows since 2010 and the challenges concerning weapons and drugs. The collected insights will be used to take steps to share knowledge and strengthen enforcement plans in the coming months. Quick wins will be dealt with first.

Proud

Nichalin Martina emphasised the importance of cooperation: ‘If you want to go far, go together.’ Mechteld Fletcher added: ‘We look back with pride on this fruitful working visit.’

