Police and justice
Cybercrime team KPCN provides information to various organizations
25-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK—Over the past few weeks, the cybercrime team of the Royal Netherlands Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) has been providing information to various organizations to raise awareness about cybercrime among citizens of all ages.
The team members visited elementary schools, four major organizations, MBO students, and scholarship recipients. In April 2021, KPCN launched a specialized cyber team with the goal of providing strong support in the coming years in the field of cybercrime.
In addition to ongoing investigations being presented, the future team will also share preventive information with organizations and individuals.
