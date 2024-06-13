Police and justice Cybercrime Team KPCN Warns of Facebook Hack Redactie 13-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The cybercrime team warns of a recent trend where Facebook users are invited by a ‘friend’ to invest in lucrative trades, often involving Bitcoin. In these cases, users are directed to websites that frequently turn out to be fake.

It also happens that a Facebook contact asks for the user’s phone number, claiming to have lost it. Subsequently, secret information is extracted from the Facebook user via an SMS message, causing them to lose control of their own Facebook account.

Tips

“Don’t fall for it,” warns the cyber team. KPCN also offers several tips to prevent potential hacking. Among other things, they recommend regularly changing passwords, not sharing login details with others, and especially using common sense when receiving unusual requests from Facebook ‘friends’.