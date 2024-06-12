Saba
D66 and Van Huffelen biggest vote getters in European elections Saba
12-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- On Thursday June 6th, 2024, 156 out of 915 eligible voters on Saba cast their vote towards the European Parliament Elections.
This is an increase from 12% in 2019, with a number of 113 out of a possible 908 voters, to 17% for this year. Of the 156 votes casted this year, one vote was invalid.
The results were as follows:
D66 got the most votes, with a total of 73. Groenlinks-PvdA came second with a total of 32 votes. PVV got 13 votes and VVD got 8 votes.
Notably, of the 73 votes for D66, 62 were for State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, Alexandra van Huffelen.
Verified
The results were verified in a public meeting on Friday June 7th, 2024 by the Voting Bureau Public Entity Saba.
