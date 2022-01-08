Danniel from Bonaire blows coaches Voice of Holland away with Blind Audition













Coach Glennis Grace listens with attention to Daniel’s first notes . Images: RTL.

KRALENDIJK/HILVERSUM- In the first broadcast of the Voice 2022, Danniel Drullard Henriquez from Bonaire convincingly convinced the coaches of his singing qualities in his blind audition.

“You are that voice, that person, whom we have not seen and heard in all seasons of The Voice,” coach Waylon told Danniel, who is the son of a pastor couple on Bonaire.

Coach Anouk did not hide her admiration either. “What a volume dude, you blow the whole place away. I was almost blown out of the studio,” said Anouk.

Danniel ultimately chooses coach Anouk, instead of coach Glennis Grace, who was the first to turn for the youngster who grew up on Bonaire.

Gospel

In the introduction, Danniel talks about his childhood Bonaire and, among other things, the norms and values ​​he received from his parents. Daniel says that faith is very important to him, partly thanks to his parents. Danniel has been singing since he was eight and also sings many gospel songs. “I noticed”, says Waylong about Danniel’s performance.