Daughters of the King & Mega D Youth Foundation girls hold joint picnic 03-08-2024

The two groups together on their day of fun. Photo: MYF

ORANJESTAD- The Daughters of the King and girls from Mega Youth Foundation (MYF) on Thursday have held a joint Picnic & Paint day.



During the event, the groups shared laughter, creativity, and the joy of being in nature. Under the guidance of MYF Art Coach, Jeanine, the girls unleashed their artistic talents, capturing the breathtaking beauty of St. Kitts. From butterflies and flowers to mountains and trees, their paintings reflected the stunning scenery that surrounds the island. Later, the groups played a game of Hide & Seek.



“Our picnic featured a delightful buffet of food, snacks, and drinks, arranged by both organizations. The girls enjoyed sharing and eating together, creating lasting memories and friendships. Our goal is to foster a tighter bond and mutual support as we continue to grow. Both Dotk and MYF are thrilled with the success of this event and are eagerly looking forward to more collaborations in the future”’, said MYF in a press statement.





