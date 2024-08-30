Advertisement Day of the Press Sander Engelbertink 30-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Congratulations to All Journalists and Media Professionals in the Caribbean Netherlands!

On the 1st of September, we celebrate Press Day, recognizing the positive developments and professionalization of journalism in our region. Your efforts and dedication ensure a strong and reliable news source.

Thank you for your valuable contributions and for keeping the community informed.

Keep striving for quality and innovation!

